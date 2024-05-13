Trey Hendrickson at Bengals practice despite trade request

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is currently at team spring activities despite the recent trade request.

Hendrickson was one of many players who showed up in practice highlights shared by the team on Monday.

Given Hendrickson’s strategically-timed trade request just before the 2024 NFL draft last month, it was important to watch whether he might be with the team over the spring and summer.

A follow-up report after Henrickson’s trade request suggested the team and star defender would meet about his contract situation, so perhaps that plays a role here.

Hendrickson and his reps want a longer-term contract and pay to match his production, although the team and player agreed on a one-year extension with a pay bump this time last year.

At least for now, it doesn’t appear that a holdout will be a part of Hendrickson’s summer.

