The Bengals’ bid to keep the Rams out of the end zone at the end of the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVI was hamstrung by several factors, including a few penalties that helped give the Rams multiple opportunities to move ahead with a touchdown.

Linebacker Logan Wilson was called for defensive holding on a third-and-goal to give the Rams a fresh set of downs and a holding penalty on the Rams on the next play was offset by an unnecessary roughness call on safety Vonn Bell. Cornerback Eli Apple was flagged one play later for defensive pass interference and Cooper Kupp‘s winning touchdown came a couple of snaps later.

After the game, defensive end Trey Hendrickson was asked about the calls. He said there are “some things out of our control” and referred to “a couple of judgement calls” that didn’t go their way. He added “that’s football” while noting that the Bengals had several chances to stop the Rams before they finally broke through.

Including Bell’s offsetting penalty, the Bengals were flagged five times all night. The timing of the final three were painful for a team trying to hold on for a win and they’ll be among many things to lament in Cincinnati until the start of next season.

Trey Hendrickson on late Bengals penalties: A couple of judgement calls, that’s football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk