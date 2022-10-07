Trey Hendrickson, Bengals defense applying big pressure in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals defense had issues consistently putting pressure on the passer last year amid the Super Bowl run.

It sure isn’t a problem this year.

Led by Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals have put up big numbers when it comes to applying pressure on opposing defenses. According to Pro Football Focus, the entire defense has 78 pressures so far this year, which ranks amongst the top five in the category.

Hendrickson has 17 pressures so far and in a massive boost for the unit, Sam Hubbard has managed to match that total through four games. Impressively, some of this has come without DJ Reader in the middle clogging lanes and making the job easier on edge rushers.

Some of this will ebb and flow based on opposing lines and quarterbacks, but the Bengals would love if this sort of pace kept up all year:

The Bengals defense has 78 pressures through Week 4 this season 🐅 Tied for third most in the league and best in the AFC! pic.twitter.com/borOt3b0iv — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 7, 2022

