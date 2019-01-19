Trey Flowers, Trent Brown hit with $20K fines from Patriots-Chargers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Two New England Patriots players are traveling to Kansas City with lighter wallets.

The NFL has fined edge defender Trey Flowers and offensive tackle Trent Brown $20,054 each for their acts of aggression in last weekend's AFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

Two $20,054 fines for the Patriots in their win over the Chargers: Trey Flowers (hit on QB) and Trent Brown (unnecessary roughness) — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 19, 2019

Flowers drew a 15-yard penalty for roughing Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers on a third-quarter sack. Teammate Dont'a Hightower avoided punishment for his hit on Rivers, though, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

#Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower wasn't fined for his dead-ball hit on Philip Rivers, who made his displeasure known to officials after no flag was thrown. However, DE Trey Flowers was fined $20,054 for roughing Rivers in the same game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2019

Rivers had a long day at the office in New England's 41-28 win, as the Patriots sacked the veteran QB twice and racked up seven quarterback hits.

Flowers might be making his money back very soon, however. He's set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason and should receive a hefty contract after being ranked as one of the NFL's best edge defenders in 2018.

