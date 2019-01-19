Trey Flowers, Trent Brown hit with $20K fines from Patriots-Chargers

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

Two New England Patriots players are traveling to Kansas City with lighter wallets.

The NFL has fined edge defender Trey Flowers and offensive tackle Trent Brown $20,054 each for their acts of aggression in last weekend's AFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

Flowers drew a 15-yard penalty for roughing Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers on a third-quarter sack. Teammate Dont'a Hightower avoided punishment for his hit on Rivers, though, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Rivers had a long day at the office in New England's 41-28 win, as the Patriots sacked the veteran QB twice and racked up seven quarterback hits.

Flowers might be making his money back very soon, however. He's set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason and should receive a hefty contract after being ranked as one of the NFL's best edge defenders in 2018.

