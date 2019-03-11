Trey Flowers thanks New England in heartfelt Instagram post originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Trey Flowers is moving on from New England. The star defensive end signed a five-year deal reportedly worth close to $17 million annually with the Lions on Monday.

Flowers, who had 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, thanked the Patriots with a heartfelt Instagram post. "For the memories, for the lessons, for the relationships..for the opportunity..I thank you!! #forevergrateful," he wrote.

Flowers isn't the only former Patriot heading to Detroit. Wide receiver Danny Amendola agreed to a deal with the Lions on Monday too, along with cornerback Justin Coleman.

Of course, Flowers will reunite with ex-Pats defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

