Trey Flowers to sign with Dolphins

The Dolphins are adding a veteran edge defender.

Miami has agreed to sign Trey Flowers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flowers reportedly worked out for the Dolphins earlier this week.

Originally a Patriots fourth-round pick in 2015, Flowers has spent the last three seasons with the Lions. He recorded 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, three QB hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in seven games last year.

The Lions released Flowers in March.

In 75 career games with 64 starts, Flowers has tallied 31.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, 86 QB hits, and 10 forced fumbles.

