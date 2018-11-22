Trey Flowers ranks among top NFL edge defenders originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Trey Flowers has been the Patriots' most productive and dependable defensive player for the last several seasons.

It's no different in 2018. Just past the halfway point in the season, Flowers has 2.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, and 4 tackles for loss. These stats don't include the general impact Flowers has had in consistently pressuring the QB and forcing holding penalties on whichever lineman he happens to match up with.

While Flowers hasn't stuffed the stat sheet, his overall PFF grade is reflective of another quality year for the Arkansas product.

The top edge defenders in the NFL through 11 weeks of the season. pic.twitter.com/1OMsGJCN2H — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 22, 2018

Flowers can play inside or outside, and can defend both the run and pass at high levels.

New England's defense has been suspect at points this season, but Flowers has been the one constant throughout.

