Trey Flowers: Matt Patricia 'a guy you want to play for'

Ex-Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers opened up about his decision to sign with the Detroit Lions.

After inking a five-year, $90 million contract with Detroit, Flowers appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio to talk about the free-agency process. The 25-year-old noted former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia as one of the main factors in his decision.

"You know, obviously it was a process," Flowers said. "There was a few teams in the process. But like I said, I just prayed about it and weighed my options. I just felt like [Detroit] was the best fit. Anytime you've got a coach like [Matt Patricia] that demands a high standard of excellence and expects a lot out of you -- and gets your fullest potential -- that's the guy you want to play for. Not saying that any organization probably wouldn't demand that same level, but, you know, it's just -- I'm glad to be here and it was a good fit."

Flowers won't be easily replaced in New England. In 2018, he tallied 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

