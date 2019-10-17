Trey Flowers: Lions need to focus on things we can control

Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was flagged for two bad hands to the face penalties on Monday night, turning what could have been a Lions win into a loss. Flowers is trying to move on and wants his teammates to do the same.

Flowers said the Lions would be wise to put their focus on getting themselves better and getting ready for the Vikings on Sunday, and not on the officials.

“It is what it is,” Flowers said, via the Detroit Free Press. “When that clock hits zero, it’s nothing you can do about it. So you’ve just got to put your energy toward something that’s going to be sustainable. And that’s the hard work that we put into this week and going into next week and then the week after that. This season, it’s early in the season, we’ve got a long season. So if put our energy towards the things that we can control, then we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the day.”

Flowers did say he thinks his team can be motivated by the bad calls that went against them.

“As far as extra fuel, it could be,” he said. “But it’s an opportunity that we have as a team to go out there together to go out through this week, work hard and prepare and go out there kind of get this bad taste out of our mouth.”

The real fuel for the Lions is this: They’re already in last place in the NFC North, and a loss to the Vikings on Sunday would just about kill their chances of winning the division.