Trey Flowers leaves game vs. Vikings with foot injury

The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with injuries early and often this season, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

During the first half of their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dolphins edge rusher Trey Flowers left the game with a foot injury. The team announced that his return is questionable.

Flowers had a great hit on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins that forced an incompletion leading to a punt.

Luckily, Miami is pretty deep at the edge spots, so they should have adequate players to take Flowers’ spot if he can’t go for the remainder of the game.

