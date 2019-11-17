Trey Flowers, Frank Ragnow in concussion protocol

The Lions played without quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday and they lost more starters during the 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

Head coach Matt Patricia said after the game that defensive end Trey Flowers and center Frank Ragnow are both in the concussion protocol. Both players were injured during the fourth quarter of the loss.

Patricia said that safety Tracy Walker also re-injured his knee during the first half of the game. Walker had missed the team’s last two games.

All of those injuries came after a pregame report indicated Stafford could miss the rest of the season with his back injury. With the Lions now on a three-game losing streak that leaves them with a 3-6-1 record, the chances of shutting it down for the year may be growing.