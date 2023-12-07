Trey Campbell scores 21 points to lead Northern Iowa men past Richmond
CEDAR FALLS – Trey Campbell’s 21 points helped the Northern Iowa men's basketball team defeat Richmond 78-73 on Wednesday night.
Campbell was 7-of-12 shooting (6-for-9 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (3-6). Bowen Born scored 17 points. Nate Heise finished with 13 points.
The Spiders (5-4) were led by Jordan King, who recorded 20 points. Richmond also got 17 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Bigelow. Neal Quinn also had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Northern Iowa visits Toledo on Saturday.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Trey Campbell scores 21 points to lead Northern Iowa men past Richmond