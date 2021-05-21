Trey Burton has some tight end advice for Tim Tebow

As a 29-year-old tight end who has always been a tight end waits for his next NFL opportunity, a 33-year-old quarterback turned baseball player is trying to become a tight end.

Based on Tim Tebow’s first practice with the Jaguars, veteran tight end Trey Burton has some free advice, based on the first video from Thursday of Tebow in Jacksonville: “Someone tell my guy that he doesn’t need to put his gloves on for probably another 30-45 minutes.”

Burton, who is available to be signed by anyone and who has played the position for seven seasons, is perhaps best known for throwing the Philly Special touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII. Which puts him just one career postseason touchdown pass behind Tim Tebow.

Burton and Tebow at one point for teammates. In 2015, Tebow spent time with the Eagles before being released just before the start of the regular season.

