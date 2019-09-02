Trey Burton’s status for Thursday in question

Bears tight end Trey Burton had sports hernia surgery this offseason that kept him out of organized team activities in the spring and did limited practice work this summer while sitting out the entire preseason schedule.

There was nothing unusual about skipping games as the Bears held many of their key players out for the entire slate, but Burton’s status remains for Thursday’s opener against the Packers remains unclear.

Per multiple reports from the Bears facility, Burton did not take part in the portion of Sunday’s practice open to the media and there was not update on his outlook during head coach Matt Nagy’s pre-practice press conference. The team practices again on Monday and they’ll issue their first injury report of the season after that session, so there will be some light shed on Burton’s availability.

If Burton can’t play, Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker and Bradley Sowell would be the tight ends for Chicago.