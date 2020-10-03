Trey Burton revenge game alert? Colts activate former Bears TE from injured reserve

The Chicago Bears will face off against a familiar face when they welcome the Indianapolis Colts into Soldier Field on Sunday.

Former Bears and current Colts tight end Trey Burton has been activated from injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter. Burton had suffered a calf injury during training camp, which forced the Colts to shelve him for the first few weeks.

Colts activated tight end Trey Burton from the Injured Reserve list and placed wide receiver Michael Pittman on the Injured Reserve list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020





While Burton would normally have to wait eight weeks before being permitted to rejoin the active roster, this year those on IR only have to sit out three games before they can return to practice.

The Bears signed Burton to a four-year, $32 million contract, which included $22 million guaranteed, back in 2018. While Burton had his best season with the Bears in 2018 — 54 catches for 569 receiving yards and six touchdowns — it was ultimately his lack of availability that was his downfall.

Chicago hasn’t missed Burton much, as they’ve been riding with veteran Jimmy Graham, who has already scored more touchdowns (3) through three games than all Bears tight ends combined last season.

The Bears and Colts are slated to kick things off at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.