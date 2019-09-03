Trey Burton remains a limited participant at Bears practice

The Bears released their second injury report of the week on Tuesday and there were a couple of differences from Monday.

Those differences did not include the status of tight end Trey Burton. Burton was a limited participant for a second straight day because of a groin injury.

Wednesday will bring both the final injury report before Thursday’s game against the Packers and reveal any injury designation that Burton carries into that game. Questionable seems like a good bet after head coach Matt Nagy called him a game-time decision at his Tuesday press conference.

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, who has an elbow injury, was limited after missing practice Monday. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was added to the report as a limited participant due to a knee issue and Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com notes that Nichols was listed as a limited participant whenever the Bears practiced on their indoor field last season.