Trey Burke with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Stephen Curry finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA career record on Monday night, making five 3-pointers and scoring 26 points to help the Golden State Warriors rally late for a 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. Curry is closing in on Ray Allen's record of 2,973 and is likely to break it Tuesday night on the NBA's grandest stage - Madison Square Garden. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and eight assists, but it wasn't enough to protect their lead down the stretch. While Curry finished 5 of 15 from beyond the arc, his final 3 got the Warriors within 100-98 and he tied the score when he drove for a layup with 48.5 seconds left.