Trey Burke with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets
Trey Burke (Dallas Mavericks) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/30/2020
Trey Burke (Dallas Mavericks) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/30/2020
Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.
Jon Gruden says final play vs. Dolphins 'most horrific play I've ever been associated with"
Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich’s ejection in the first half. Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks.
McFarland held Haskins up against another notable quarterback bust, JaMarcus Russell.
You win a game, you get a trophy. And Wisconsin dropped it and it shattered.
Florida's Kyle Trask threw three picks in the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl against OU
To borrow a classic song from "Aladdin," it certainly seems like it's a whole new world for Tom Brady in Tampa.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens called Donovan McNabb a phony on 'Untold Stories' with Master Tesfatsion and said he was drunk during Super Bowl XXXIX
Cam Newton has said all the right things this year, but the Patriots QB couldn't help but blow off some steam after Monday's brutal loss to the Bills.
Dalvin Cook's father died at age 46.
As the calendar flips to 2021, which Patriots might have reached the end of their run in Foxboro. Tom E. Curran runs down 10 men who might not be back next season.
Payton Pritchard is literally making a name for himself in Boston, where his Celtics teammates apparently have already given the rookie a nickname.
Trevor Bauer arguably is the top pitcher on the free-agent market, and he reportedly wants to be paid like it.
Detroit Lions are in need of a new head coach. The best fits include 49ers' Robert Saleh and Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, according to ESPN.
Chaim Bloom's explanation for why the Red Sox didn't target Blake Snell should tell fans all they need to know about what to expect from Boston this offseason.
Clemson stormed back to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl and punch a ticket to the title game last season. What will happen in the rematch?
Charles Barkley never holds back. He voiced his strong opinions about the Bulls on national tv.
Why couldn't the Bruins and Zdeno Chara agree on a contract that would bring him back for a 15th season in Boston? His agent Matt Keator explained.
After Steph Curry hit his 2,500th career 3-pointer in a game against the Bulls, Reggie Miller had high praise for the Warriors' point guard.
The important stuff to know about the season finale between the Packers and Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.