Trey Benson's complete performance against Wake Forest highlighted FSU football's offensive depth

It doesn't matter who gets it done for the Florida State football offense.

The No. 4 Seminoles (8-0,6-0 ACC) know all of its players are capable of filling in gaps and making big plays.

“We want to be an offense that, No. 1, we’re going to be able to take advantage of whatever you are giving us," offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "When we have a guy like Johnny [Wilson] down, who is really irreplaceable, we don’t say, ‘Hey, Trey [Benson], you’re going to be the guy to step up.’"

"We don’t do that. But we know it’s going to be somebody."

FSU plays Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with the game to be broadcast on ESPN.

Dual-threat running back

Sep 16, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) is lifted into the air by defensive lineman Keith Sampson (56) after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

With wide receiver Wilson out against Wake Forest in Saturday's 41-16 victory over Wake Forest, it was running back Trey Benson who not only continued to dominate on the ground but had a strong game through the air.

He led the receiving game with 100 yards on four receptions and a touchdown.

That was on top of his usual rushing stat line, recording 55 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown. Combined he had an impressive 155 yards of offense.

"Not only Trey having a big (gain) on a screen pass. He’s done that multiple times," Atkins said. "Jaheim [Bell], Kyle [Morlock], ‘Tron [Poitier] on the inside fade. Just different guys stepping up."

The highlight of the day for Benson was an 80-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Jordan Travis, set up on a screen play that was executed to a tee.

Atkins credits offensive lineman Casey Roddick for selling the screen, making sure that two of Wake Forest's top safety's were caught off guard.

"Their two best players on defense, (Malik Mustapha) and (Chelen Garnes), the two safeties, we were able to affect them in the screen," Atkins said. "Casey is patient. When the guy popped and he waited just long enough. By the time he left, the guy was already gone on the blitz. He didn’t go too early."

"Getting his gloves"

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) warms up before kickoff at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

It was a redemption play for Roddick as earlier in the second quarter, prior to when Benson scored, what would've been Poitier's first touchdown of the season was called back due to a holding penalty called on Roddick.

It would've been a 59-yard touchdown. Since returning from injury, Poitier continues to see his game heighten, recording 33 yards receiving against Wake Forest. Atkins said he apologized to Poitier after the touchdown was called back.

"I apologized to ‘Tron on the one because he would have gotten his gloves if we hadn’t held on his one (touchdown called back due to holding)," Atkins said. "He would have gotten his you-got-Moss’d gloves. But he’s a ballplayer."

Atkins and the FSU coaching staff have talked about the depth in the trenches all year, but against Wake Forest, it flexed just how deep it is all around. The Seminoles tight end room continues to help where it's needed and now Benson has proven just how versatile he can be.

"There are just so many weapons that we had," Benson said following the Wake Forest game. "Tron had the big catch, but they took it back. Darrion [Williamson] did good. Obviously, Keon [Coleman] and J-Trav with his legs. This offense is unreal and we still haven't played our best game yet. I'm looking forward to that."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3)

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Penn.

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @jackgwilliams, @Ehsan_Kassim, and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Trey Benson's 100 yard receiving game highlights depth, versatility of FSU football offense