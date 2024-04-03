Trey Augustine eyeing return to MSU hockey for sophomore season

Trey Augustine made himself a household name for Michigan State hockey this past season. The freshman goaltender was one of the best netminders in the nation, despite being the youngest goalie in the nation. In amazing news for Spartan fans, it appears that Augustine is eyeing a return to East Lansing for his sophomore season.

Augustine was a second round pick by the Detroit Red Wings last season and would have an option to go professional if he, or the organization, wanted him to. It looks like he will be donning the green and white again next season, though.

For those that wanna worry and haven’t heard everyone else say it, yes Trey himself said it. He’s coming back pic.twitter.com/HAb1yVE90H — JerBear (@JD_Jerbear) April 2, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire