Alabama football is set to lose its top three cornerbacks from a season ago.

Trey Amos, in line to be a starter in the secondary in 2024, has told On3 he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Amos was third in line behind Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, both of whom declared already for the NFL Draft. Amos figured to fill one of those starting cornerback spots in 2024.

Amos transferred to the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2023 season, transferring from Louisiana. He was a key player in moments when Alabama needed an extra defensive back or a cornerback left the game with an injury.

Amos is the latest defensive back to depart after Nick Saban decided to retire this past Wednesday. Others who have left in the portal this offseason include Kristian Story, Antonio Kite, Dezz Ricks, Jake Pope and Earl Little.

In wake of Nick Saban's retirement, Kalen DeBoer was named the next coach of the Crimson Tide. He is putting together his staff, and a secondary coach has not yet emerged or been announced. Travaris Robinson, who coached the secondary in 2023, left for a co-defensive coordinator job at Georgia, and Saban was also essentially a secondary coach on staff.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Trey Amos: Alabama football cornerback plans to enter transfer portal