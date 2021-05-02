Trevor Zegras with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

Reuters

Jameson Taillon allowed one run in five effective innings for his first win in exactly two years, and Aaron Judge drove in three runs, including a tie-breaking RBI double in the fifth inning, as the host New York Yankees recorded a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Taillon (1-2) allowed three hits in the longest of his five outings with the Yankees and did not allow a hit until Jeimer Candelario homered with two outs in the fourth. Taillon had six strikeouts before Candelario homered and then escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by striking out Miguel Cabrera.