Trevor Zegras with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 05/01/2021
Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 05/01/2021
Who knows, your new favorite movie could be hiding in this bunch.
(Reuters) -The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. "I'm going to put the work in, I'm going to do what it takes," Lawrence, who led Clemson to three straight ACC championship titles, told reporters.
Jameson Taillon allowed one run in five effective innings for his first win in exactly two years, and Aaron Judge drove in three runs, including a tie-breaking RBI double in the fifth inning, as the host New York Yankees recorded a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Taillon (1-2) allowed three hits in the longest of his five outings with the Yankees and did not allow a hit until Jeimer Candelario homered with two outs in the fourth. Taillon had six strikeouts before Candelario homered and then escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by striking out Miguel Cabrera.
Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.
Benches cleared after Reds reliever Amir Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo in the eighth inning.
The 2021 NFL Draft is over, and now it's time to hand out draft grades for all 32 teams. Here's our analysis of the best and worst picks from the seven rounds.
Georgia Tech punter and Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III had a long wait during the NFL Draft, but it paid off
Rodgers said he's disappointed in the conflict becoming public and confirmed there is a "chasm" between him and the Packers.
Manchester City are on the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday secured with goals by Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres. Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Fulham cemented them in fourth place while leaving their London rivals facing almost certain relegation and Brighton & Hove Albion took a massive leap towards safety by beating visiting Leeds United 2-0. Everton's hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered a blow as they went down 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.
Tom Brady showed up in a suit to the Kentucky Derby.
The Patriots waited until the last round to add a pass catcher.
A reported undrafted free agent addition by Washington put together an all-time performance for Buffalo in 2020.
The Steelers made a puzzling trade in the fifth round.
MLB umpires just can't seem to get these calls right this season.
The San Francisco 49ers reached out to Frank Gore to get his advice on who they should pick in the NFL draft.
One of the best players not to get drafted cashed in as soon as the 2021 NFL draft came to an end. Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns and got a $30,000 signing bonus plus $162,000 of his base salary guaranteed, according to Tom Pelissero of [more]
Green Bay Packers team president Mark Murphy addressed his team's ongoing issues with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his monthly Q&A column on the team's official website. Murphy acknowledged the issues, confirmed he and both Brian Gutekunst and Matt ...
Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]
Racehorses only spend the first few years of their life on the track, and there are several organizations dedicated to helping them find the right second chapter.
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the 2021 NFL draft's biggest reaches when they selected cornerback Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick.