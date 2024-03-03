Trevor Woods staying put at linebacker entering spring camp

Uncle Neely, host of “Thee Pregame Show,” recently sat down with BuffStampede reporter Adam Munsterteiger to answer some questions submitted by Colorado football fans.

When asked about where Trevor Woods will be playing this spring, Uncle Neely had this to say:

“I don’t know if anything is permanent in college,” Neely said. “But as spring goes, Trevor Woods is a linebacker now, not a safety. He’s in coach (Andre’) Hart’s room, he’s working out with the linebackers, he’s doing everything as if he was a linebacker. And his football IQ, man, is off the charts.”

The answer offers a glimpse into what next year’s defense may look like after Woods switched from safety to linebacker last season, although Neely said things could still change.

Woods started four games last season at inside linebacker, racking up 26 tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery at the position.

