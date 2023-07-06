Trevor Woods, Marvin Ham II among CU holdovers who could lead in 2023

The Buffaloes’ roster has been in a constant state of change since December of last year when Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Colorado has added new players from essentially every level, including class of 2023 signees and transfers from the FBS, FCS and JUCO divisions. With this many new faces, players have had to step up and lead the team in the right direction.

It seems like the Buffs are in good hands, though. Prior to the spring game, Coach Prime invited a group of players to lay down the expectations for each of their respective position groups. If these leaders can hit the ground running and get their position groups to play at a high level, then fans could be in for a pleasant surprise in 2023.

We asked Zach Segars of Mile High Sports to give us his thoughts on which players will lead the 2023 Buffs:

On offense, Shedeur Sanders is an easy bet as the starting quarterback and one of the team’s faces. I’d also keep an eye on Xavier Weaver, who was an offensive leader for USF during his time in Tampa. Defense is a more difficult projection. (Marvin) Ham II and (LaVonta) Bentley are both players to watch, as they starred in the spring and play LB. Trevor Woods is another name to watch, and, like Ham, he’s a carryover for the program, which could give him a leg up. Also, although he doesn’t seem like the most vocal leader, Travis Hunter has to be spotlighted here. He’s the perfect lead by example type with his lunch pail ethos and sky-high talent.

