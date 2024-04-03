Trevor Woods gaining confidence at linebacker

Colorado football rising senior Trevor Woods is no stranger to change. Standing as one of the few Buffs players who preceded head coach Deion Sanders, Woods is managing another move this offseason, making the full-time conversion to linebacker.

Woods started at safety to open the 2023 season but switched to linebacker, where he started four games late in the year. After long conversations with the coaching staff, Woods decided to make the change permanent and is currently a favorite to start at one of the inside linebacker spots. Woods spoke with the media on Tuesday and talked about his comfort level at linebacker:

“I’m pretty comfortable,” Woods said. “When you’re a safety, I like playing in the box. Being that extra guy, they’re not really calling you out, you’re not getting linemen on you as much. That’s just the biggest difference. But I’m learning to play with leverage, and all that kind of stuff to just to make it easier on myself.”

While Woods is proving himself capable at linebacker, he’s also staying prepared in case Coach Prime needs him back at safety.

“If things happen, they (coaches) told me, ‘Just be ready, know it all,'” Woods said. “That’s something I try to pride myself on. I try to know everybody’s job.”

