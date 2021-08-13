Trevor Williams impresses in Mets debut: 'He was really good'

Trevor Williams Mets debut home uniform

The Mets' trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs was highlighted by Javier Baez, and with reason. Adding an All-Star and Gold Glove winner to a team in a playoff race will obviously make all the headlines.

But don’t count out Trevor Williams’ importance in that deal, as the right-hander proved on Thursday afternoon exactly why the Mets wanted him to be included in the trade.

After making a couple of starts with Triple-A Syracuse, Williams was the 27th man for the Mets in Thursday’s doubleheader with the Washington Nationals, and the right-hander delivered with a solid start, going 4.1 innings with one earned run on three hits while striking out a pair.

He also needed just 27 pitches to get through three scoreless.

“He was really good. He threw strikes and changed speeds. The slider had late movement, it was effective,” said Luis Rojas.

“He did well. He put us in a position to win the game tonight as our 27th man. I haven’t talked to him yet postgame, I just told him how good of a job he did. But moving forward, this guy is good to have as one of our depth guys in the rotation.”

Williams said he knew the Nats would be aggressive in the second game of the twin-billing, and he used that to his advantage.

“I thought we did a good job game-planning, attacking the zone early,” Williams said. “It’s one of those games where it’s hot out, doubleheader, hitters are going to be overly aggressive, so we had a good game-plan going in to attack the edges early. I think the first three or four innings we had first-pitch swinging leadoff outs, so it was effective for us and we just continued to pound the zone that way.”

The 29-year-old will likely head back to Syracuse following this start, but as Zack Scott said after Williams was acquired, he’s going to factor in to how the Mets handle their pitching rotation down the stretch, especially with all the doubleheaders the team has played this season.

Whether Williams’ next start is with the Mets or in the minors, he’ll do everything he can to stay ready.

“Being acquired at the deadline is always exciting, especially coming to a team that’s in the playoff hunt. Really the only thing that you can do is control what you can control,” Williams said. “Today I had start at Citi Field, and tomorrow is the day after my start. Whatever work I’m going to be doing, I just have to focus and do my job that day.

“It’s been a great learning moment for me. It’s been a great challenge to really accept that and know that whatever I’m doing today is what I’m putting all my heart into. I’m looking forward to tomorrow getting to work and preparing for my next start.”