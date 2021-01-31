Trevor van Riemsdyk with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trevor van Riemsdyk (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 01/30/2021
Trevor van Riemsdyk (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 01/30/2021
Before the QB madness begins, Phil Perry decided to take a stab at predicting who all 32 Week 1 starters in the NFL will be in 2021.
Patrick Reed may or may not be at it again.
Patrick Reed's latest fiasco isn't just bad for his reputation, it's bad for the direction the PGA Tour is heading.
With 'quite a few offers' on the table, the Detroit Lions could trade Matthew Stafford to a contender in the coming days
"When all comes push and shove we felt like we did the right thing and the rules officials said we did absolutely perfectly."
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Texas A&M's Kellen Mond was the Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player but two fellow Southeastern Conference Western Division products made the decisive big play. Arkansas' Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter to help seal the National team's 27- 24 victory over the American team Saturday. Fitzpatrick had six catches for 90 yards in the showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects, earning offensive player of the game honors.
The Rams want an upgrade at quarterback. But first they need to get rid of the quarterback they have. A trade that would ship Jared Goff off has been discussed between the Rams and multiple teams, according to Jordan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. One of those teams may be the Lions, who reportedly had discussions with [more]
Washington's careful planning and draft strategy was thrown out the window when Dan Snyder got involved.
The beef between Rondo and Westbrook goes back to the bubble.
Jimmy Johnson sat down with USAToday Sports and shared his thoughts on the Cowboys aura of entitlement despite their lack of recent success.
Free Press' Dave Birkett is reporting that the Detroit Lions have "quite a few offers" for Matthew Stafford and a trade could happen soon.
The Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized, according to a report.
Trevor Lawrence remains at the top, but did the Senior Bowl change anything? Plus, how do Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford alter plans?
A nice moment took place after UFC 257 when Jolie Poirier went into Conor McGregor's locker room.
Some jokes will live forever, right Peyton?
LaMelo is more than just fancy passes.
Baseball’s Hall of Fame needs to admit Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Pete Rose, but their plaques must also include their misdeeds.
After returning to Japan to pitch for the Rakuten Eagles, former Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka spoke to the Japanese media to discuss why he decided to come back home.
The Knicks have already appeared in trade reports and rumors and should have many directions they can go in.
One year ago at this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were at a quarterback crossroads. With former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston ending his fifth season with the NFL's first-ever 30-30 season (33 touchdown passes, and NFL-high 30 interceptions) and the 7-9 Bucs missing the playoffs for the 12th straight season, it was time for a major move. And according to head coach Bruce Arians, once six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady became available for the first time in his career, it was time for Tampa Bay to push all of their chips in.