Trevor Story starts his rehab stint off strong in Portland originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trevor Story began his rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Friday and passed his first test with flying colors.

The Boston Red Sox infielder, returning to the field after recovering from offseason elbow surgery, started at shortstop for the Sea Dogs. He made his presence felt in the five innings he played.

Story walked in seven pitches in his first at-bat and later scored on a triple hit by top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer. He flew out in his second AB, but capped his night off with a three-run homer crushed over the left-field wall at Hadlock Field.

Story finished the game 1-for-2 with the homer, walk, two runs scored and three RBIs.

As for how Story fared defensively, the two-time All-Star cleanly fielded the one ground ball hit to him to end the third inning.

Story will continue his rehab assignment as a designated hitter on Saturday, then play five more innings at shortstop on Sunday.