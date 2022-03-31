Trevor Story preaches truth on Red Sox offense: 'Man, we have a sick lineup'

Story preaches truth on Red Sox offense: 'Man, we have a sick lineup' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Whatever their chances in the rugged American League East, the Red Sox at least know this much -- they're going to mash.

That was Trevor Story's epiphany when he looked at the lineup card before his spring debut on Wednesday and turned to teammate Xander Bogaerts.

"I looked at the board and I was like, 'Man, we have a sick lineup, a deep lineup,'" Story told reporters after singling and driving in a run in a 10-7 victory over the Braves.

He's right on that count, and it's worth remembering as the Red Sox prepare to open the season next week in New York with questions about their rotation and bullpen and defense, but no such concerns about what should be one of baseball's best offenses.

The lineup manager Alex Cora sent out on Wednesday is probably what we'll see against right-handed pitching, including next Thursday against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Opening Day. Whatever else happens, the Red Sox should be able to slug their way to victories while sorting out the rest of the roster.

When we highlight the strength of the lineup, we're really talking the first six spots in the order.

Kiké Hernández returns as the leadoff man after a monstrous postseason that saw him hit .408 with five home runs. But it's not like his success was limited to October. He posted an .832 OPS in the second half that would've been even better, except a bout with COVID left him weakened for most of September. As it is, from July 1 through his diagnosis in late August, Hernández hit .288 with a .939 OPS. That hitter we saw rampaging through Tampa and Houston was basically there in July and August, too.

There's a big change atop the order right behind him, with Rafael Devers sliding back into the two-hole, at least against righties. If you believe in the adage of batting your best hitter second, then Devers is back where he belongs. A lack of left-right balance forced Devers to hit mostly fourth or fifth last year, but during a breakout 2019, Devers did most of his damage batting second.

Story continues

The home of sluggers like Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and Freddie Freeman, the two-hole is no longer about Marty Barrett-style bat control, but power and production. Devers should provide immediate thunder.

USA TODAY Sports

If opposing pitchers survive that encounter, their job gets no easier when Bogaerts steps to the plate. One of the most quietly productive hitters in baseball, Bogaerts arrived in Fort Myers looking even bigger and stronger, and it wouldn't be surprising if he records his second 30-homer season. At 29, Bogaerts is entering the phase of his career where he has seen everything pitchers have to offer and still possesses the physical skills to exploit that knowledge.

Batting cleanup, J.D. Martinez knows the feeling. His breakout 45-homer season between Detroit and Arizona occurred at age 29 in 2017, and he has kept on producing ever since. Despite cooling after a hot start last year, he still hit .286 with 28 homers and a league-leading 42 doubles. He remains an elite middle-of-the-order threat, especially if the Red Sox can add a right-handed hitting outfielder who allows him to stay at DH as much as possible, since he hit just .222 in 135 at-bats as an outfielder last year.

Next up is Alex Verdugo, last year's No. 2 hitter who seemed to unlock his best approach in the playoffs and hopes to carry it into 2022. When Verdugo is right, he sprays the ball to all fields, runs into the occasional home run, and plays with tremendous energy. He rediscovered his selectivity in the second half after a bad July, and carried it right through to October.

The lineup manager Alex Cora sent out on Wednesday is probably what we'll see against right-handed pitching, including next Thursday against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Opening Day. Whatever else happens, the Red Sox should be able to slug their way to victories while sorting out the rest of the roster.

John Tomase on Boston's loaded lineup

Verdugo's left-handed bat also allows Cora to break up his right-handed hitters in front of Story in the six-hole. The former Rockies All-Star batted primarily second in Colorado, and he'll likely return there against left-handed pitching. But starting him lower in the order allows him to ease into the lineup without immediate pressure, and it should also spring him to use his speed in a part of the order where Cora may try to manufacture runs.

We'll see if the lineup stretches to seven spots based on first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who hit 25 homers last year during an up-and-down campaign but is in the midst of an excellent spring. If Dalbec can limit his swing and miss and tap into his natural power, the Red Sox will run seven deep, at which point whatever they get from Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez at the bottom of the order will be purely bonus material.

As Cora considered his club's offensive potential on Wednesday, he sounded giddy with anticipation.

"It's a good one," Cora told reporters. "I know there's a lot of good lineups out there, but ours is up there, too."