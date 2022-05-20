Trevor Story became first 2B to ever achieve this feat in 3-HR game for Red Sox

Story became first 2B to ever achieve this feat in 3-HR game for Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story powered his team to victory Thursday night at Fenway Park, and he made some MLB history in the process.

Story blasted three home runs as part of a four-hit game that included one walk, one stolen base and seven RBI. The Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 12-6 for their fifth win in the last seven games.

Story became the first second baseman in major league history to hit three home runs and steal at least one base in a single game.

Story is the 3rd middle infielder to do it, along with JosÃ© ValentÃ­n (1998) and Barry Larkin (1991), who each did it as shortstops. pic.twitter.com/T5KbhdqnVR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2022

He's not the only Red Sox second baseman to hit three homers in a game, though. Dustin Pedroia did it in 2010 and the legendary Bobby Doerr accomplished the feat in 1950.

Story has mostly been a disappointment this season. He's batting .230 with five homers and 23 RBI in 33 games. However, his production at the plate has picked up a bit of late, with a .333 average and a .452 on-base percentage over the last seven days.

A consistent uptick in offense from Story would go a long way in helping the Red Sox get back in the mix for a wild card playoff spot in the American League.