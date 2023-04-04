The Bengals are taking a look at a backup quarterback.

Trevor Siemian is visiting the Bengals tomorrow, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Siemian spent last season with the Bears. He has previously spent time with the Saints, Titans, Jets, Vikings and Broncos. He has started 30 games in his NFL career, including one for the Bears last year.

The Bengals currently have only one backup quarterback, Jake Browning, behind Joe Burrow on the depth chart. Browning has never taken a single regular-season snap in his NFL career, so the Bengals would surely like to get some more experience in their quarterback room.

Trevor Siemian to visit the Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk