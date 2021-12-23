The Saints may be without their backup quarterback when they take on the Dolphins on Monday.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, Trevor Siemian is one of multiple Saints players who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. He is expected to be officially placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

If Siemian is unable to test out of the COVID-19 protocols, then rookie Ian Book would be Taysom Hill‘s backup in Week 16.

Saints head coach Sean Payton is currently in the league’s COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus last week. He missed New Orleans’ 9-0 shutout victory over the Buccaneers last Sunday night.

Per Duncan, with the multiple positive tests this week, the Saints are considering holding virtual meetings to limit the spread of infection. But the team is still planning to hold a practice on Thursday afternoon.

Saints tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson were placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Trevor Siemian tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk