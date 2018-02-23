Trevor Siemian on teammates recruiting Kirk Cousins: Part of the deal

The early days of the offseason have featured plenty of pitches by Broncos players to impending free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins about coming to play in Denver.

One Broncos player who has not been heard telling Cousins why he should join the squad is Trevor Siemian. That makes sense given Siemian’s two years as Denver’s starter and the fact that he remains under contract for the 2018 season, but Siemian told Mike Klis of KUSA that reaching out to Cousins also makes sense to him.

“It’s understandable,” Siemian said. “We won five games last year. In this league playing quarterback, you’re judged on wins and losses. I get it. It’s part of the deal. I just wish I would have done some things differently. It would have been nice to play a little better and get us a few more wins. But I’ll look back and I’ll learn from it and be better for it.”

There was a report this week that the Broncos are expected to shop Siemian in a trade and the quarterback didn’t have any comment on that possibility. A change of address might not result in an immediate crack at a starting job, but it might increase the chances of getting another one in the future with the Broncos clearly looking for someone else to lead their offense.