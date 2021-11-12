Trevor Siemian will start again for Saints on Sunday

After nearly leading the Saints to a comeback victory over the Falcons last week, Trevor Siemian will get another shot for New Orleans.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday that Siemian will start at quarterback against the Titans on Sunday. But Taysom Hill likely will get some time at the position, too.

“That’s the plan, and we’ll have a number of packages that we’ll use,” Payton said in his press conference.

In his first start since 2019, Siemian completed 25-of-41 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns. He also lost one fumble. Since taking over for Jameis Winston in New Orleans’ Week Eight victory over Tampa Bay, Siemian has thrown for 408 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.

Hill threw two passes in last week’s game for 33 yards and took a 4-yard carry.

The Saints will be on the road to face the Titans in Week 10.

