Trevor Siemian: Saints’ urgency is at an all-time high

Sunday’s loss to the Eagles was the third straight for the Saints and their change in fortunes has their playoff chances looking a lot worse than they did before Trevor Siemian took over as their starting quarterback last month.

They are 0-3 with Siemian as their starting quarterback and he threw a pair of interceptions while the Eagles were building a 33-7 lead. Siemian was able to lead the team to 22 points in the fourth quarter to make for a more presentable 40-29 final score, but slow starts have been a theme with him running the offense and the Saints are running short on time to show that they can still achieve their goals for the season.

After the game, Siemian said he believes the offense can get where it needs to go and that the team recognizes the need to put an end to the losing streak.

“Like I said, the urgency is at an all-time high as it was going into [today]. We know exactly where we’re at,” Siemian said in his postgame press conference. “We have to string some [wins] together but it starts with this Thursday. It’s one of those short weeks where a lot of times, maybe, you’re like, ‘I need some more time for my body.’ But I think a lot of us are looking forward to playing again quickly.”

After the Bills visit this week, the Saints will remain at home and host the Cowboys on Thursday in Week 13. If they can’t put up better performances in those games, all the urgency in the world isn’t going to be of much help in New Orleans.

