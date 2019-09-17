Trevor Siemian injured, Luke Falk in for Jets

This night could not get much worse for the Jets.

They began the Monday night game without linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) and quarterback Sam Darnold (mono). They trail the Browns 13-3.

Now, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is hurt.

Luke Falk entered the game with 7:44 left in the half as Siemian limped into the locker room with a lower leg injury that did not look good.

Siemian was injured on a roughing the passer penalty on Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, his second 15-yard penalty of the night. Siemian’s left leg bent underneath him.

The Jets promoted Falk from the practice squad last week. He had never previously played in a regular-season game, but he spent last year with the Dolphins with Adam Gase as his coach and joined the Jets in May. So Siemian knows Gase’s offense well.

The Jets scored a field goal after Falk entered the game, but his only attempt and only completion went for only 1 yard.