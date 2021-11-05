Trevor Siemian credits former Saints WR Bennie Fowler for ‘T-Money Sizzle’ nickname

Hey, there’s a name we didn’t expect to come up again: Bennie Fowler. The veteran wide receiver spent the 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints after he caught Drew Brees’ eye in an offseason workout with Emmanuel Sanders, but before that he and Sanders were teammates with Trevor Siemian on the Denver Broncos.

And now Siemian is quarterbacking the team Fowler last played before. Fans with a discerning eye will notice Siemian has a unique nickname listed on Pro Football Reference — “T-Money Sizzle,” which Siemian said Friday can be credited to Fowler.

“It was ‘T-Money Wiggle’ originally,” Siemian calmly explained when asked by the Advocate | Times-Picayune’s Amie Just. “It was Bennie Fowler (that christened it). He blessed me with that nickname in Denver.”

Siemian, 29, went 13-11 as a starter for the Broncos and was dinged for a loss with the New York Jets in which he exited with an ankle injury after just six pass attempts. He did enough to help the Saints knock off the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after filling in for an injured Jameis Winston, and now he’s had a full week to prepare to start again.

Siemian added wryly: “I don’t think it stuck really well. I guess it’s better than trying to hear people mispronounce my last name.”

Still, don’t expect to hear many chants on Sunday calling for “T-Money Sizzle” or “T-Money Wiggle.” The preference for fans on social media appears to be “T-Dot” (as in, the T. Siemian you’ll find on the Saints’ box score), though I’m partial to “Touchdown Trevor” if we have to use a nickname at all. Hopefully his level of play isn’t the biggest takeaway from this game, because it would suggest some unfortunate things about the rest of the team.

