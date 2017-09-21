Trevor Siemian among NFL's early surprise statistical leaders

Tom Brady had a big game against the Saints last Sunday with 447 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots quarterback leads the NFL with 714 passing yards, but his three scores were his first of the season.

There are two quarterbacks who lead the NFL with six touchdown passes — the Lions' Matthew Stafford and Broncos' Trevor Siemian. Both have led their respective teams to 2-0 starts. Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, is the NFL's highest-paid player with a brand new five-year, $135 million contract. Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015, is on a four-year deal worth $2.3 million.

Siemian is just one of a handful of players who are surprises atop the NFL's statistical leaderboards.

Here are five others you should get to know this season.

Jatavis Brown, LB, Chargers: Brown, a fifth-round pick from Akron in the 2016 draft, leads the NFL with 26 tackles. He had 79 tackles with 3 1/2 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 12 games while playing inside in John Pagano's 3-4 defense. Now the weakside linebacker in new coordinator Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme, Brown has embraced being the "quarterback on defense."

"I have personal goals and to lead the NFL is one of my goals," Brown told Omnisport this week. "To others, it may seem weird, but to me, it’s not weird."

Ramon Humber, LB, Bills: The nine-year veteran is right behind Brown on the tackles list with 23 in two games. That's almost halfway to his career-best season, 2014, when he posted a career-high 50 tackles while appearing in all 16 games and making six starts. Humber was undrafted from North Dakota State in 2009.

Chris Jones, DE, Chiefs: A second-round pick in last year's draft, the Mississippi State product had just two sacks as a rookie. Jones eclipsed that total with three sacks in last Sunday's win over the Eagles and was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. His three sacks puts him in a tie for third behind the Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence and Jaguars' Calais Campbell, who have four.

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings: Steelers receiver Antonio Brown leads the league with 244 receiving yards on 16 receptions, but Thielen is right behind him. Undrafted out of Minnesota State in 2013, Thielen has 14 receptions for 201 yards in two games. He had just 281 yards on 20 catches through his first two NFL seasons before a breakout campaign last season, when he caught 69 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Carr, CB, Ravens: Entering 2017, Carr had just one interception the last three seasons while appearing in every game for the Cowboys. That lone pick came last season, but the new Ravens cornerback has one in each game this season. He and teammate Lardarius Webb, who also has two interceptions, are the only players in the league with more than one interception. One more pick for Webb will give him more than two for just the second time in his nine-year career (he had five in 2011).