Trevor Siemian agrees to a two-year deal with the Bears

A well-traveled quarterback will be continuing his career very close to the city where he played college football.

Trevor Siemian, a former starter at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, has agreed to terms with the Bears, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. It’s a two-year deal.

A seventh-round pick in 2015 of the Broncos, Siemian won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie in Denver. The following year, he secured the starting job over rookie first-rounder Paxton Lynch, following the retirement of Peyton Manning and the free-agency departure of Brock Osweiler.

Siemian started 14 games in 2016 and another 10 in 2017. He was traded to the Vikings in 2018, where he served as the backup to Kirk Cousins. He spent 2019 with the Jets.

He signed with the Titans in 2020, but Siemian eventually was released and signed to the practice squad. The Saints added him to the active roster late in the 2020 season. He was soon released and added to the New Orleans practice squad.

Last year, Siemian was cut by the Saints in late August but then re-signed to the roster. He replaced Jameis Winston in a Week Eight win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Siemian started four games for the Saints in 2021.

For his career, Siemian has thrown 1,029 passes, completing 606 for 6,843 yards and 41 touchdowns, with 27 interceptions. His career passer rating is 81.2.

In Chicago, he joins a depth chart led by Justin Fields. The Bears also have Nick Foles; as Charean Williams noted when Siemian recently visited Chicago, the addition of Siemian could mean that the Bears will try to trade Foles.

Most recently, Siemian visited the Raiders. That apparently was enough to get Chicago to get things done, bringing Siemian back to Chicago seven years after he left Northwestern.

