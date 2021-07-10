Trevor Richards K's Mike Zunino
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trevor Richards strikes out the side, getting Mike Zunino for the third out to end the 6th inning
Trevor Richards strikes out the side, getting Mike Zunino for the third out to end the 6th inning
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
If the Cubs become sellers at the MLB trade deadline, the Red Sox should try to bring Anthony Rizzo back to Boston, writes John Tomase.
Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.
Robot umps make mistakes too, apparently.
Active MLB players are not participating in baseball's Olympic return in Tokyo, but past MLB All-Stars will nonetheless be on five of the six teams.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Joe Pepitone claims the Yankees only loaned the bat to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
If Justinian Jessup turns out to be what Fran Fraschilla believes he can become, the Warriors will have hit a home run.
Shohei Ohtani left jaws agape, teammates stunned and fans nearly 500 feet away from home plate ducking for cover. Ohtani had the most memorable shot of the night, no doubt. Mitch Haniger hit the most important.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
The Yankees started their three-game set against the Houston Astros with a 4-0 win on Friday night.
Joey Bart is back on the Giants' active roster, and will start Saturday's game behind the plate.
Trevor Bauer is on a second seven-day administrative leave from the Dodgers after allegations of sexual assault. What happens next?
The Copa America Final will feature the Clásico del Atlántico as Brazil and Argentina will face off. It's the 108th meeting between the two teams.
The Dodgers' Walker Buehler and Justin Turner have been added to the NL roster for All-Star game while Mookie Betts to sit out because of an injury.
Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0 Friday night. Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI.
Everything you need to know for Saturday's Atlanta Xfinity race (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), including start time, weather, starting lineup and more.
Shohei Ohtani clobbers a solo homer to right field, his league-leading 33rd of the season, extending the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd
Mike Modano's second shot from 200 yards out went in the hole, giving him 10 points and vaulting him into a tie for the lead.
Steve Kerr likely doesn't run a lot of wind sprints during Warriors practice, but he had to turn on the jets with his Team USA colleagues in Las Vegas on Friday.