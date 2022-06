Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Lynx assistant coach Plenette Pierson is going home to Texas. A Houston native, Plenette has accepted an assistant coaching position at her alma mater Texas Tech. Pierson, who won one of her three WNBA rings with the Lynx in 2017, had been a Lynx assistant since the 2019 season. She will leave her post as a Lynx assistant in order to be in College Station in time for summer workouts. "We are ...