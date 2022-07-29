Trevor Reed: Russians should take Griner prisoner swap offer

Reuters Videos

STORY: "We had a frank and direct conversation," Blinken told a news conference in Washington. "I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," he said.The United States this week announced that it made an offer to Russia, weeks ago, to secure the release of Griner and Whelan but did not reveal what it was offering.A source familiar with the situation said Washington was willing to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25 year-prison sentence in the United States, as part of a deal.