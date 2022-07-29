Trevor Reed: Russians should take Griner prisoner swap offer
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed recounts his own Russian detainment amid a proposed prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed recounts his own Russian detainment amid a proposed prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Half of Russian troops sent into Ukraine killed or injured, says US Retreat from Kherson or be ‘annihilated’, Ukraine warns Russia Battle for Kherson will test Ukraine’s infantry and artillery Zelensky and wife Olena: War is making our love stronger SNP ship welcomes first Ukrainian refugees
Venezuelan migrant José Antonio Gutiérrez said the group asked INM to “expedite the delivery of documents so we can travel to the northern border.”
STORY: "We had a frank and direct conversation," Blinken told a news conference in Washington. "I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," he said.The United States this week announced that it made an offer to Russia, weeks ago, to secure the release of Griner and Whelan but did not reveal what it was offering.A source familiar with the situation said Washington was willing to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25 year-prison sentence in the United States, as part of a deal.
The price of $26.36 a dose is significantly higher than Moderna received in June last year, when the federal government paid $16.50.
If you’re a football (aka soccer in the U.S.) fan, odds are you know the Women’s Euro 2022 final is just days away. And if you ask us, it appears that there will likely be two special guests in attendance:...
Russia committed “another petrifying war crime” by shelling a correctional facility in occupied Olenivka where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter on July 29.
"The conversation turned to 'Come to the Warriors,' and you were like, 'F-, no. I'm not coming there. I'm not coming to play with y'all,'" DeMar DeRozan said to Draymond Green. Source: YouTube What's the buzz on Twitter? Josh Martin @ Bulls_Wire ...
The PGA Tour is bracing itself for an imminent legal challenge from LIV rebels trying to overturn injunctions so they can appear in next month’s FedEx Cup play-offs.
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women's bantamweight title rematch.
Top trade candidates this year include pitchers Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, catcher Willson Contreras and first baseman Josh Bell.
Osweiler wasn't in Cleveland for long but his trade to the Browns remains one of the NFL's most memorable deals
Lorena Wiebes triumphed on a chaotic fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes which was marred by a shocking crash involving multiple riders, with one forced to have their leg untangled from their own wheel.
Where will the Big Ten go next for expansion?
Charles Barkley believes a couple of teams could give the Warriors trouble in the Western Conference, but one stands out above the rest.
He and his wife, Lacey, like to eat at The Henry hotel, but their latest trip to the restaurant could’ve ended with an arrest.
Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted for the murder of his girlfriend. Ware was questioned more than a year ago when his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, went missing. Pomaski’s remains were found eight months after she went missing. In addition to being indicted for murder, Ware was also indicted for tampering with Pomaski’s corpse. [more]
Hindsight is 20/20. Let's use it to look at a potential Juan Soto trade.
How much is it worth for a team to swing a trade now with the 49ers to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?
Based on this report from The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, it's not a matter of if the Red Sox trade J.D. Martinez, but when.