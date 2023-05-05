Trevor Penning sheds medical walking boot after Lisfranc surgery

Now this is good to see: not just Trevor Penning representing the New Orleans Saints well at a community outreach event, but doing so without a bulky medical boot slowing him down.

The big left tackle went down with a Lisfranc fracture in the Saints’ regular season finale, a crushing setback for a young player who had already missed the beginning of his rookie year with a serious turf toe injury to his other foot. It was a tough way to end his first career start in the NFL, but it’s encouraging to see Penning recovering like this.

The second-year pro joined his teammates Erik McCoy and D’Marco Jackson at Second Harvest Food Bank to pack supplies and share time with the staff and other volunteers. There’s a lot of pressure on Penning to get his body right and play meaningful snaps this year as the team’s other first-round pick in 2022 (along with wide receiver Chris Olave), but donating his time like this and getting to know his new city is important too.



