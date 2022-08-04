Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face

Trevor Noah can’t get over Alex Jones’ reaction in court on Wednesday after he learned his own attorneys had accidentally turned over evidence that prosecutors say is proof he lied under oath.

Jones, who was found liable for defamation last year, is on trial to determine how much he must pay in damages to two Sandy Hook parents he smeared for years. Then, this happened:

“Do you know what perjury is?” pic.twitter.com/awbBpVf4Tl — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2022

“Oh, shit that was funny!” Noah said after playing the footage. “I like how he was so shocked he started turning into every emoji.”

Noah even did his own impression of emoji Jones:

Noah also noted that Jones coughed loudly as he stammered his way through the witness-stand encounter.

“At one point, he even tried to give himself COVID,” Noah said, then broke out into another Jones impersonation: “You know that disease I said is fake? Yeah, I got it now!”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.