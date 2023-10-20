Trevor Moore with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
Trevor Moore (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 10/19/2023
Trevor Moore (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 10/19/2023
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
The Jaguars aren't sure what they'll get out of their QB on Thursday night.
The Jaguars can take control of the AFC South with a win over the Saints on Thursday.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
Jason Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum to give his unique perspective on the NFL by going through every NFL division and giving a team Mike is buying stock in and one he's selling from each. Fitz and Mike go in-depth on the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and more before finishing things off with "Tannenbaum's Top Tier:" the four teams Mike thinks have the legs to win the Super Bowl this season. Later, Fitz is joined as always by another former GM, Michael Lombardi, to discuss the topics Michael thinks are flying under the radar this week: the Los Angeles Chargers and their inability to win close games, the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff's career revival and the red zone troubles which have been a problem for offenses league-wide this season.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
Here is one player for each of the first 10 rounds who is being underrated in fantasy basketball drafts.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will be out their top two running backs for the foreseeable future
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Sleepers took off in Week 6. Will it happen again in Week 7 with so many teams on bye? Here's Scott Pianowski's list of underrated lineup options.
The numbers are ... stark. And the reasons are plentiful. But there may be hope for a rebound yet.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
The Aces held on in a wild fourth quarter on Wednesday night to win their second straight WNBA title.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.