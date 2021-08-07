Trevor Moore Dies: Co-Founder Of The Whitest Kids U Know Was 41

Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor, producer, and co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, died Friday evening at 41 from an accident. His death was confirmed by his manager, who issued this statement on behalf of his wife Aimee Carlson and the Moore family:

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Moore received his start in sketch comedy as a founding member and leader of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know. He wrote and directed on the Disney XD series, Walk the Prank, a series about four kids who pull off real pranks on unsuspecting people.

Most recently, he was the co-creator and executive producer for Disney’s series Just Roll With It, a comedy where the actors let their show audience choose what happens in various scenes, and he was the creator and host of The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central.

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Moore knew he had a passion for writing from an early age. At 12, he became the world’s youngest published cartoonist with his book “Scraps.” And at 16, he began writing weekly cartoons for several newspapers in his home state of Virginia. And at 19, he signed a deal with a production company to write and produce “The Trevor Moore Show,” a weekly sketch comedy program for his local TV station and their affiliates.

Moore moved to New York in 1999, where he earned a coveted personal internship with Saturday Night Live’s executive producer Lorne Michaels. Moore’s success continued when he was selected for the NBC page program and as luck would have it, he would go on to meet his future wife Aimee, a fellow page, during his year in the program.

Moore, along with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter was a founding member of The Whitest Kids U Know comedy troupe. The group originated in New York but quickly gained national attention after winning Best Sketch Group at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006. That same year they produced their self-titled series, which went on to run for five seasons on IFC, clips from the show accumulated over 100 million views on YouTube, and it produced two spinoff feature films: Miss March and The Civil War On Drugs. Last year, the group launched an official Youtube channel featuring all of their popular sketches, commentaries and bonus materials. And they are currently in post production on their first animated feature film Mars, due out next year. Moore also frequently collaborated with Funny or Die and Comedy Central.

Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, fellow founding members of The Whitest Kids U Know also issued this statement:

“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Moore is survived by his wife Aimee Carlson, a SVP at Fuzzy Door, his son August, and a host of extended family and friends. The family asks that you please respect their privacy at this time. If there are further questions, please direct them to Trevor’s manager, Kara Welker at GRLBND.

