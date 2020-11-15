Trevor Matich raves about BYU QB Zach Wilson, who's quickly climbing up draft boards

Trevor Matich raves about BYU QB Zach Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When asked last week if he believed he had a franchise quarterback on his roster, Washington head coach Ron Rivera admitted he doesn't know.

Rivera's non-answer is the answer to that question. Unless something drastic changes over the final eight games, Washington will once again be looking to find a franchise passer in the 2021 offseason.

With Washington on pace to have a top-10 (or maybe even top-5) pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there's a good chance the team uses their selection on a quarterback. With Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields likely to be off the board when Washington picks, one signal-caller that could make a lot of sense is BYU's Zach Wilson.

During Washington Football Pregame Live, NBC Sports Washington's analyst and BYU alum Trevor Matich had only great things to say about Wilson and his NFL future.

"Tremendous arm talent. The most accurate deep passer in all of college football," Matich said. "His completion percentage on deep throws is better than most college quarterback's overall completion percentage. He's incredibly smart, he's an amazingly hard worker."

In just eight games, Wilson has thrown for over 2,500 yards with an incredible 22 touchdowns to just two interceptions. The quarterback is also dynamic with his legs, as he's totaled eight rushing touchdowns on the season on just 50 carries.

The Cougars are undefeated, and Wilson is a major reason why.

"In college, the quarterback is typically a running back with an arm," Matich said. "In the NFL, the quarterback needs to be a Rhodes Scholar with an arm. He is both."

Matich is by far not the only analyst who's fallen in love with Wilson's game. Earlier this week, Chris Simms explained that he loves Wilson's potential. Joe Theismann also raved about the Brigham Young signal-caller, too.

Wilson has risen up draft boards over recent weeks, similar to Joe Burrow's ascension before he was picked at the top spot. While it's unsure where he'll ultimately end up being picked in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson has positioned himself to be the third quarterback off the board and likely a first-round selection.

If Washington does end up being in the quarterback market come draft time, expect to hear Wilson's name in the mix.