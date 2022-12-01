Trevor Matich announces top six college football teams after Week 13

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s regular season has concluded.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

2022 Tennessee Vols' football schedule

Following Week 13 games, Trevor Matich announced his top six college football teams on ESPN. Matich’s top six teams are listed below.

Georgia

Michigan

TCU

USC

Alabama

Ohio State

