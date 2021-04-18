Trevor and Marissa Lawrence donating $20K to Jacksonville charities

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Trevor Lawrence is the presumptive choice as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The almost assuredly future quarterback of the Jaguars already is making himself at home and ingratiating himself to the community in Jacksonville.

Lawrence married Marissa Mowry earlier this month and Jaguars’ fans jumped on the bandwagon with gifts and conributions.

Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter on Sunday and said he and his wife will be donating $20,000 to charities in Jacksonville.

That’s a great start in building a relationship with your future fans and the Clemson QB and his wife are already on the right track to success.

