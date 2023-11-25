Trevor Lewis with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens
Trevor Lewis (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/25/2023
Trevor Lewis (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/25/2023
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
One of Boyle's two interceptions against the Dolphins resulted in a pick-6 off a Hail Mary attempt.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
This will be the third straight game Higgins misses for the Bengals with a hamstring injury.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
Purdue has November mastered. To silence critics, the Boilermakers need to perform in March, too.
Sal Vetri uncovers several Week 12 advantages at the key positions for fantasy success.
Scott Mitchell doesn't seem to have great feelings about his Lions legacy.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week’s biggest matchups against the spread on today’s episode of Race for the Case.
As the first portion of the NBA season unfolds, each week we will highlight a handful of make-or-break players who will determine their teams' fortunes. The next five: Austin Reaves, Sam Hauser, Jalen Suggs, Santi Aldama and Coby White.
Scott Pianowski makes the case for four overlooked options fantasy managers should consider in Week 12.